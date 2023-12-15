Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 435,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

