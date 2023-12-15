Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,142. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twin Vee Powercats

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

