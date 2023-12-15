U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

