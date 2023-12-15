U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. ( NASDAQ:USGO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ USGO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,417. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Featured Articles

