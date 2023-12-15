U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
NASDAQ USGO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,417. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
