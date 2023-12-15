U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Clayton Trier Sells 1,170 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

