U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

