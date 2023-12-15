Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,440,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,167,076. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

