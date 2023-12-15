UBS Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $725.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $640.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $25.04 on Friday, reaching $655.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $657.74. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $720,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

