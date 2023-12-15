Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman Sells 10,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Kenneth Hirschman bought 766 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,227.58.

On Friday, September 15th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,367 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $13,601.65.

Udemy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $15.96 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDMY

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.