UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,098,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 982.9 days.
UniCredit Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
UniCredit Company Profile
