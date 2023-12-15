UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,098,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 982.9 days.

UniCredit Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

