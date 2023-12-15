Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

