Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in November

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Uniper has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

