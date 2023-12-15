Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

