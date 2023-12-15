United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $162.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

