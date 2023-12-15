United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

