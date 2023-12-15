United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. United States Steel also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.200-0.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 847,203 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United States Steel by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

