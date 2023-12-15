Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $77,811.58 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ur-Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 192,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

