Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$105,358.90 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90.

URE stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

