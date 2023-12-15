Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Sells $59,366.79 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $59,366.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,263.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Winston Greyber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert Winston Greyber sold 1,662 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $11,501.04.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

