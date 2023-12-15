Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vale by 237.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

