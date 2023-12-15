Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.51. 916,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,468. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

