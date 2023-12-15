Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valneva stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Valneva has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

