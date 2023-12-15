Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.86. 204,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,246. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

