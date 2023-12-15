Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 204,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

