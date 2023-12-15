Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

