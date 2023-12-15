Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

