Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 2,753,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,733. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

