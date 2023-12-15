Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $282.81. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $309.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

