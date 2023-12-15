Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,833,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 716,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

