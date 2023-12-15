Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 378,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.