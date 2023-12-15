Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 554,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,662,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 305,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,073. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

