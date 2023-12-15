Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.80

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 6002035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
