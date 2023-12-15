Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.80

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 6002035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

