Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.