Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average is $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

