Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.05. The stock had a trading volume of 730,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $435.36. The stock has a market cap of $346.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

