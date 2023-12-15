Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.85 and its 200-day moving average is $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

