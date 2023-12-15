Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $449,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

