Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.76. 479,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.