VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VaporBrands International Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,073. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

