Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 424.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,030 shares of company stock worth $10,646,055. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

