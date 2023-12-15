Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,094,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,699. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,986.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

