Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of VERO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

