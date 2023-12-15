VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. New Street Research started coverage on VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of VEON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in VEON by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEON by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

