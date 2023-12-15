Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

