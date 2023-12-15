Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 205,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,042. Vertex has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,023,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,271,351 shares of company stock worth $106,171,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $4,763,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 126,230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertex by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

