Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Shares of VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $406.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

