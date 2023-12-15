Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $379.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $408.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $389.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $373.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

VRTX stock opened at $406.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $406.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

