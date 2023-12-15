Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/14/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $379.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $408.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $389.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $373.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/16/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
VRTX stock opened at $406.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $406.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
