Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Vertiv stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $5,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

