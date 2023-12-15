Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 20182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 31.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

