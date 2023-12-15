VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.